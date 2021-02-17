Oppenheimer Believes Exact Sciences (EXAS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Exact Sciences (EXAS), with a price target of $161.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $154.28, close to its 52-week high of $159.54.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 71.3% and a 67.5% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Exact Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $177.40, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $159.54 and a one-year low of $35.25. Currently, Exact Sciences has an average volume of 1.7M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EXAS in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Kevin T. Conroy, the President & CEO of EXAS bought 17,543 shares for a total of $99,995.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

