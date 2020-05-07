Oppenheimer Believes Equinix (EQIX) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Equinix (EQIX) today and set a price target of $650.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $684.19, close to its 52-week high of $715.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 73.2% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Equinix with a $679.14 average price target, implying a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $745.00 price target.

Equinix’s market cap is currently $58.98B and has a P/E ratio of 112.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 29.69.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EQIX in relation to earlier this year.

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.