Oppenheimer Believes Enpro (NPO) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Enpro (NPO), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $81.06, close to its 52-week high of $83.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 54.3% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Terminix Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enpro with a $95.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Enpro’s market cap is currently $1.66B and has a P/E ratio of 7.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.70.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EnPro Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Products, Engineered Products and Power Systems. The Sealing Products segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of sealing products, which includes metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets, dynamic seals, and compression packing. It includes Garlock, Technetics and Stemco divisions. The Engineered Products segment produces self-lubricating, non-rolling metal-polymer, solid polymer, and filament wound bearing products, aluminum blocks for hydraulic applications and precision engineered components and lubrication systems for reciprocating compressors. The Power Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells and services heavy-duty, medium-speed diesel, natural gas and dual fuel reciprocating engines. The company was founded on January 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.