Oppenheimer Believes Encore Capital (ECPG) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele assigned a Buy rating to Encore Capital (ECPG) yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.25, close to its 52-week high of $47.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 50.7% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Encore Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.50, a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Encore Capital’s market cap is currently $1.23B and has a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 66.30.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.