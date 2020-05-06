Oppenheimer Believes Electronic Arts (EA) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz assigned a Buy rating to Electronic Arts (EA) today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $119.61, close to its 52-week high of $120.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 58.9% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Electronic Arts with a $127.30 average price target, which is a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

Electronic Arts’ market cap is currently $34.65B and has a P/E ratio of 12.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 134 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Luis Ubinas, a Director at EA bought 255 shares for a total of $28,884.

Electronic Arts, Inc. engages in the provision of digital interactive entertainment. It develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

