Oppenheimer Believes Electronic Arts (EA) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz assigned a Buy rating to Electronic Arts (EA) today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $148.97, close to its 52-week high of $150.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 65.7% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Electronic Arts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $149.09, a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $150.30 and a one-year low of $85.69. Currently, Electronic Arts has an average volume of 3.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 141 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in November 2020, Jay Hoag, a Director at EA sold 11,872 shares for a total of $1,409,800.

Electronic Arts, Inc. engages in the provision of digital interactive entertainment. It develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.