Oppenheimer Believes DraftKings (DKNG) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to DraftKings (DKNG), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.28, close to its 52-week high of $70.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 52.5% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, EverQuote, and CarGurus.

DraftKings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.48, a -3.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $70.38 and a one-year low of $10.60. Currently, DraftKings has an average volume of 15.91M.

