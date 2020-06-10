Oppenheimer Believes DraftKings (DKNG) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on DraftKings (DKNG) and a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.41, close to its 52-week high of $44.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 51.0% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as EverQuote, CarGurus, and Sabre.

DraftKings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.25, implying a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Cannonball Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

DraftKings’ market cap is currently $12.32B and has a P/E ratio of 345.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 30.47.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company that intent for a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 27, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.