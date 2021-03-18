Oppenheimer Believes DraftKings (DKNG) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Buy rating to DraftKings (DKNG) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.65, close to its 52-week high of $74.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 52.2% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, EverQuote, and CarGurus.

DraftKings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.41, a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

DraftKings’ market cap is currently $26.7B and has a P/E ratio of -24.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.15.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company that intent for a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 27, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

