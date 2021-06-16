Oppenheimer Believes Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner assigned a Buy rating to Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) today and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $448.59, close to its 52-week high of $453.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 68.7% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Yum China Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Domino’s Pizza with a $435.44 average price target.

Domino’s Pizza’s market cap is currently $17.31B and has a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DPZ in relation to earlier this year.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the U.S. and international markets. It operates though the following three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises of a network of franchised stores. The Supply Chain segment operates regional dough manufacturing and food supply chain centers. The company was founded by James Monaghan and Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.