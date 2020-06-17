Oppenheimer Believes Dollar General (DG) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General (DG) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $190.80, close to its 52-week high of $194.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 61.2% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Church & Dwight.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar General is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $207.00, an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $222.00 price target.

Dollar General’s market cap is currently $47.29B and has a P/E ratio of 24.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.30.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DG in relation to earlier this year.

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo. The company was founded by J. L. Turner and Hurley Calister Turner Sr. in 1939 and is headquartered in Goodlettsville, TN.