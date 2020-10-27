Oppenheimer Believes Dexcom (DXCM) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to Dexcom (DXCM) today and set a price target of $445.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $418.00, close to its 52-week high of $456.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 51.7% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Dexcom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $465.43, a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Dexcom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $452 million and net profit of $46.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $336 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 145 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DXCM in relation to earlier this year.

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company. The firm engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G4 PLATINUM System, DexCom G5 Mobil, DexCom Share and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.