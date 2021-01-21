Oppenheimer Believes DermTech (DMTK) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to DermTech (DMTK), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.65, close to its 52-week high of $45.86.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 66.6% and a 64.6% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DermTech with a $50.50 average price target, which is a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on DermTech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.36 million and GAAP net loss of $9.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $565K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DermTech, Inc. engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments. Its products include adhesive skin collection kit, pigmented lesion assay, nevome, and carcinome. The company is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.