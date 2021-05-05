Oppenheimer Believes Denny’s (DENN) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Tamas reiterated a Buy rating on Denny’s (DENN) yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.96, close to its 52-week high of $20.02.

Tamas has an average return of 49.6% when recommending Denny’s.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamas is ranked #1598 out of 7491 analysts.

Denny’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.33, a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Denny’s’ market cap is currently $1.22B and has a P/E ratio of -189.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DENN in relation to earlier this year.

Denny’s Corp. operates as a family restaurant chain, which owns and operates Denny’s restaurant brand. It provides breakfast, lunch and dinner including craveable burgers, sandwiches, salads and entrees. The company also offers appetizers and desserts cater to the late-night crowd. It has various franchised, licensed, and company-owned restaurants across Canada, Costa Rica, Guam, Honduras, Mexico, New Zealand, Puerto Rico & the United States. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.