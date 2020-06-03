Oppenheimer Believes CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $92.25, close to its 52-week high of $101.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 69.8% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Nuance Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CrowdStrike Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $90.00, representing a -6.8% downside. In a report issued on May 20, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $101.88 and a one-year low of $31.95. Currently, CrowdStrike Holdings has an average volume of 5.19M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 131 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRWD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. The company was founded by George P. Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch on November 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.