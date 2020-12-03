Oppenheimer Believes CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal assigned a Buy rating to CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $141.84, close to its 52-week high of $153.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 72.0% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CrowdStrike Holdings with a $171.82 average price target, representing a 19.0% upside. In a report issued on November 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Based on CrowdStrike Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $199 million and GAAP net loss of $29.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $108 million and had a GAAP net loss of $51.89 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 230 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRWD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. The company was founded by George P. Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch on November 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

