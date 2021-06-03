Oppenheimer Believes Costco (COST) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Buy rating to Costco (COST) today and set a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $383.87, close to its 52-week high of $393.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 64.6% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Costco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $415.27, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $430.00 price target.

Based on Costco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.28 billion and net profit of $1.22 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.27 billion and had a net profit of $838 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COST in relation to earlier this year.

Incorporated in 1983, Costco Wholesale Corp. operates an international chain of membership-only warehouse clubs. It sells product categories, including groceries, appliances, automotive supplies, toys, hardware, sporting goods, books, housewares, and apparel among others. The company is based in Issaquah, Washington.

