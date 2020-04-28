Oppenheimer Believes Compugen (CGEN) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach assigned a Buy rating to Compugen (CGEN) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.52, close to its 52-week high of $15.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 45.6% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Alpine Immune Sciences.

Compugen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00, representing a 20.0% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.29 and a one-year low of $2.74. Currently, Compugen has an average volume of 1.1M.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

