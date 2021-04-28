Oppenheimer Believes Capital One Financial (COF) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele assigned a Buy rating to Capital One Financial (COF) today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $138.95, close to its 52-week high of $139.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 65.0% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Synchrony Financial, and American Express.

Capital One Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.13, implying a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $164.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Capital One Financial’s market cap is currently $63.45B and has a P/E ratio of 27.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 102 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of COF in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Mayo Shattuck, a Director at COF bought 7,376 shares for a total of $391,149.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified banking company which primarily focuses on consumer and commercial lending as well as deposit origination. It engages in providing personal and commercial banking, credit cards, loans, savings and time deposits, treasury management and depository services. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.