Oppenheimer Believes Cannae Holdings (CNNE) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino assigned a Buy rating to Cannae Holdings (CNNE) today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.61, close to its 52-week high of $44.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 56.9% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cannae Holdings with a $49.00 average price target.

Cannae Holdings’ market cap is currently $3.93B and has a P/E ratio of 2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.24.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following business segment: Restaurant Group, Ceridian, T-System, and Corporate and Other. The Restaurant Group segment is consist of the operations of ABRH. The Ceridian segment refers to Ceridian HCM, a global company which offers a broad range of services and software designed to help employers effectively manage employment processes. The T-System segment is comprised of the operations of the wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, T-System which provides clinical documentation and coding solutions to hospital based and free standing emergency departments and urgent care facilities. The Corporate and Other segment covers certain other unallocated corporate overhead expenses and other smaller investments. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.