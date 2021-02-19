Oppenheimer Believes Cambium Networks (CMBM) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, George Iwanyc from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Cambium Networks (CMBM), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.95, close to its 52-week high of $43.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.1% and a 57.6% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ceragon Networks, and Juniper Networks.

Cambium Networks has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00.

The company has a one-year high of $43.35 and a one-year low of $3.57. Currently, Cambium Networks has an average volume of 407.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMBM in relation to earlier this year.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the wireless broadband networking infrastructure services. It serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The firm operates secure wireless broadband point-to-point and point-to-multipoint platforms. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.