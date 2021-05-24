Oppenheimer Believes Brainsway (BWAY) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Brainsway (BWAY), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.47, close to its 52-week high of $11.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 56.8% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Organogenesis Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Brainsway has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, implying a 28.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Brainsway’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.12 million and GAAP net loss of $2.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.16 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.44 million.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the research, development and marketing of medical device for non-invasive treatment of the brain disorders. Its technology enables handling of a wide range of indications through the TMS Deep system developed by the company. Brainsway operates through the following segments: Major depression and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.