Oppenheimer Believes BorgWarner (BWA) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on January 15, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on BorgWarner (BWA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.51, close to its 52-week high of $43.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 76.7% and a 65.0% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

BorgWarner has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.33, a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BorgWarner’s market cap is currently $10.64B and has a P/E ratio of 24.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.13.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BWA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance. The Drivetrain segment focuses in the products that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and enhance performance in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.