Oppenheimer Believes BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.48, close to its 52-week high of $15.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 69.1% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and Solar Senior Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BlackRock TCP Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.44, a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BlackRock TCP Capital’s market cap is currently $831.8M and has a P/E ratio of 11.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.10.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blackrock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end and non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests primarily in the debt of middle market companies as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds. Its investment objective is to seek to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. The company was founded on April 2, 2012 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.