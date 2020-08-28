Oppenheimer Believes Bill.com Holdings (BILL) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz assigned a Buy rating to Bill.com Holdings (BILL) today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $106.06, close to its 52-week high of $107.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 79.1% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as RingCentral, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

Bill.com Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.88, implying a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

Based on Bill.com Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $36.09 million and GAAP net loss of $8.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.11 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.03 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BILL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for SMBs. The firm’s software helps customers to generate and process invoices, streamline approvals, send and receive payments, sync with their accounting system, and manage their cash. The company was founded by Rene Lacertea in August 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.