Oppenheimer Believes Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.65, close to its 52-week high of $20.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.7% and a 43.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bicycle Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.75, implying a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.97 and a one-year low of $7.50. Currently, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average volume of 65.93K.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications. The company was founded by Gregory Winter, John Tite, and Christian Heinis in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.