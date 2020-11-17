Oppenheimer Believes Baidu (BIDU) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Baidu (BIDU), with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $144.11, close to its 52-week high of $151.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 72.3% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baidu with a $164.78 average price target, representing a 13.6% upside. In a report issued on November 2, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $162.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $151.18 and a one-year low of $82.00. Currently, Baidu has an average volume of 3.16M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Baidu, Inc. is a Chinese language internet search company, which engages in the provision of internet search solutions and online marketing solutions. The company’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor, or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The Baidu Core segment offers keyword-based marketing services. The iQiyi segment focuses in the membership and online advertising services. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More on BIDU: