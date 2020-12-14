Oppenheimer Believes Avient (AVNT) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Buy rating to Avient (AVNT) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.72, close to its 52-week high of $39.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.0% and a 62.2% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avient with a $37.00 average price target, representing a -4.4% downside. In a report issued on December 10, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Avient’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $925 million and net profit of $1.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $705 million and had a net profit of $43 million.

PolyOne Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants. It operates through the following segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, speciality inks, plasticols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment makes polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials. The Distribution segment distributes engineering and commodity grade resins, including PolyOne-produced solutions, principally to the North American, Central American, and Asian markets. The firm’s products include polymer distribution, screen printing inks, and thermoplastic elastomers. Its services include IQ design and color services. The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, OH.

