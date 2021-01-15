Oppenheimer Believes Asana (ASAN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Asana (ASAN), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.14, close to its 52-week high of $38.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 42.6% and a 78.6% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Cambium Networks.

Asana has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.22, implying a -7.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Asana’s market cap is currently $5.91B and has a P/E ratio of -26.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 209.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ASAN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Asana Inc is a software company. The company provides platform for work management that helps teams orchestrate work, from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives. It helps plan marketing campaigns, streamline processes, manage sales, and manage product launches. Also, the company provides project management and workflow management solutions.