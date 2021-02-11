Oppenheimer Believes Ares Capital (ARCC) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Buy rating to Ares Capital (ARCC) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.80, close to its 52-week high of $19.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 67.9% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ares Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.48, a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Ares Capital’s market cap is currently $7.82B and has a P/E ratio of 24.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ARCC in relation to earlier this year.

Ares Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded on April 1, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.