Oppenheimer Believes Apollo Global Management (APO) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Apollo Global Management (APO), with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.75, close to its 52-week high of $56.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 69.6% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, Solar Senior Capital, and New Mountain Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apollo Global Management with a $56.35 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Apollo Global Management’s market cap is currently $12.79B and has a P/E ratio of 167.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure. The Private Equity segment consists of investment in control equity and related debt instruments, convertible securities, and distressed debt instruments. The Real Assets segment includes investment in real estate equity and infrastructure equity; and real estate and infrastructure debt. The company was founded by Marc Jeffrey Rowan, Leon David Black, and Joshua Jordan Harris in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on APO: