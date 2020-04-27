Oppenheimer Believes Amgen (AMGN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Amgen (AMGN), with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $236.28, close to its 52-week high of $245.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.5% and a 35.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $243.12, a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $267.00 price target.

Amgen’s market cap is currently $138.9B and has a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMGN in relation to earlier this year.

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

