Oppenheimer Believes American Tower (AMT) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on American Tower (AMT) today and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $261.49, close to its 52-week high of $272.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 74.9% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

American Tower has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $276.18, representing a 3.1% upside. In a report issued on July 15, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $296.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $272.20 and a one-year low of $174.32. Currently, American Tower has an average volume of 1.88M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Tower Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Property, Asia Property, Europe Property, Africa Property, Latin America Property and Services. The U.S. Property segment operates in the United States. The Asia Property segment refers to the operations in India. The Services segment offers tower-related services in the United States, including site acquisition, zoning & permitting services and structural analysis services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.