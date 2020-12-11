Oppenheimer Believes Ameresco (AMRC) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Ameresco (AMRC) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.41, close to its 52-week high of $47.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 63.6% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ameresco is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.40.

Ameresco’s market cap is currently $2.08B and has a P/E ratio of 38.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMRC in relation to earlier this year.

Ameresco, Inc. engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation, and All Other. The U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, and Canada segments offer energy efficiency products and services, such as design, engineering and installation of equipment and other measures to improve the efficiency and control the operation of a facility’s energy infrastructure; and renewable energy solutions and services. The Non-Solar Distributed Generation sells electricity, processed renewable gas fuel, heat or cooling, produced from renewable sources of energy, other than solar, and generated by small-scale plants; and operations and maintenance services for customer owned small-scale plants. The All Other segment enterprise energy management services, consulting services and integrated-PV. The company was founded by George P. Sakellaris on April 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.