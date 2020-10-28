Oppenheimer Believes Amedisys (AMED) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Amedisys (AMED), with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $248.73, close to its 52-week high of $259.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 74.4% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and Addus Homecare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amedisys with a $258.83 average price target.

Based on Amedisys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $485 million and net profit of $34.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $493 million and had a net profit of $33.74 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMED in relation to earlier this year.

Amedisys, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness. The Personal Care segment gives patients assistance with the essential activities of daily living. The company was founded by William F. Borne in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.