Oppenheimer Believes Amazon (AMZN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN), with a price target of $2700.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2410.22, close to its 52-week high of $2461.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2501.18, representing a 3.5% upside. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2600.00 price target.

Based on Amazon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $87.44 billion and net profit of $3.27 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.38 billion and had a net profit of $3.03 billion.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

