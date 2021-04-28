Oppenheimer Believes Alphabet Class C (GOOG) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class C (GOOG), with a price target of $2510.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2307.12, close to its 52-week high of $2341.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.0% and a 72.9% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Opendoor Technologies, and Zillow Group Class C.

Alphabet Class C has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2487.00, a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2600.00 price target.

Alphabet Class C’s market cap is currently $1568.5B and has a P/E ratio of 39.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOG in relation to earlier this year.

Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google accounts for 99% of Alphabet’s revenue, of which, substantial revenue is generated from online ads. Google’s other revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as cloud services fees and other licensing revenue. Google also sells hardware products like Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart homes products, which include Nest and Google Home. Alphabet’s Other Bets business is comprised of moonshot investments in Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, X and others.