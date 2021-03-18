Oppenheimer Believes Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele assigned a Buy rating to Alliance Data Systems (ADS) yesterday and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $116.56, close to its 52-week high of $117.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alliance Data Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $95.58, a -14.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $114.00 price target.

Based on Alliance Data Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.11 billion and net profit of $12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.46 billion and had a net profit of $97.5 million.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing and customer loyalty solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.