Oppenheimer Believes Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele assigned a Buy rating to Alliance Data Systems (ADS) yesterday and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $114.19, close to its 52-week high of $127.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 64.0% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alliance Data Systems with a $128.57 average price target, implying a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $126.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $127.99 and a one-year low of $35.13. Currently, Alliance Data Systems has an average volume of 880.1K.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing and customer loyalty solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.