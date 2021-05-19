Oppenheimer Believes Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Alliance Data Systems (ADS), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $119.79, close to its 52-week high of $127.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 62.8% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Alliance Data Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $130.00, which is a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $127.99 and a one-year low of $38.88. Currently, Alliance Data Systems has an average volume of 872.8K.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing and customer loyalty solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.