Oppenheimer Believes Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.07, close to its 52-week high of $9.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 77.7% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akoustis Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00, implying a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Akoustis Technologies’ market cap is currently $337.2M and has a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.74.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services. The RF Filters segment includes amplifier and filter product sales, and grant revenue. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Shealy in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, NC.