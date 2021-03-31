Oppenheimer Believes Acuity Brands (AYI) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Acuity Brands (AYI), with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $145.61, close to its 52-week high of $148.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 67.4% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acuity Brands with a $134.80 average price target, which is a -7.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, William Blair also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $148.64 and a one-year low of $70.55. Currently, Acuity Brands has an average volume of 458.2K.

Acuity Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers, as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.