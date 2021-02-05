Oppenheimer Believes Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Activision Blizzard (ATVI), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.68, close to its 52-week high of $95.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 65.7% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Axon Enterprise, and Unity Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Activision Blizzard with a $105.07 average price target, a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Activision Blizzard’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.95 billion and net profit of $604 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.28 billion and had a net profit of $204 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.