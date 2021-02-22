Oppenheimer Believes Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Activision Blizzard (ATVI), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $100.80, close to its 52-week high of $104.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 70.4% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Display, QuickLogic, and MagnaChip.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Activision Blizzard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $113.30, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

Activision Blizzard’s market cap is currently $77.9B and has a P/E ratio of 36.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.95.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.