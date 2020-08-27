Oppenheimer Believes Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Activision Blizzard (ATVI), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.48, close to its 52-week high of $87.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 61.2% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Activision Blizzard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.13, a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Activision Blizzard’s market cap is currently $64.54B and has a P/E ratio of 35.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

