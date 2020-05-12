Oppenheimer Believes Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $104.32, close to its 52-week high of $107.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 52.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Acceleron Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.89, a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $137.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $107.67 and a one-year low of $37.01. Currently, Acceleron Pharma has an average volume of 529.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded by John L. Knopf and Thomas P. Maniatis in June 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More on XLRN: