Oppenheimer Assigns a Hold Rating on Stericycle (SRCL)

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Stericycle (SRCL). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 64.0% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, H&R Block, and Cintas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Stericycle.

The company has a one-year high of $79.50 and a one-year low of $38.45. Currently, Stericycle has an average volume of 408.9K.

Stericycle, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS); International RCS; and Domestic CRS. The Domestic and Canada RCS segment manages medical and pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous wastes, and unused and expired inventory. The International RCS segment includes patient transport services. The Domestic Communication and Related Services segment consists of inbound/outbound communication, automated patient reminders, online scheduling, notifications, product retrievals, product returns, and quality audits. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.