Oppenheimer Assigns a Hold Rating on Stellus Capital (SCM)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Stellus Capital (SCM). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 57.3% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

Stellus Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

Stellus Capital’s market cap is currently $142.6M and has a P/E ratio of 5.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SCM in relation to earlier this year.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company. It develops company which seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in The US and Canada. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.