Oppenheimer Assigns a Hold Rating on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Hold rating to Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 44.5% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Sio Gene Therapies is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sio Gene Therapies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.88 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SIOX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease. The company was founded on October 31, 2014 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.