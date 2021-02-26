Oppenheimer Assigns a Hold Rating on Liveperson (LPSN)

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Liveperson (LPSN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 78.1% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Bill.com Holdings, and RingCentral.

Liveperson has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.33.

Based on Liveperson’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $94.8 million and GAAP net loss of $38.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $75.18 million and had a GAAP net loss of $25.87 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LPSN in relation to earlier this year.

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.